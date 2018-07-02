Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Returns from DL
Pollock (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and listed in the cleanup spot of Arizona's lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Pollock was able to compete in a pair of minor-league outings on a rehab assignment over the weekend, including a 3-for-3 showing with a home run and three RBI on Saturday. The outfielder has been on the shelf since the middle of May due to a fracture left thumb, so expect him to get a couple days off over the next few weeks leading up to the All-Star break in order to stay spry and healthy. Prior to his injury, Pollock was hitting .293/.349/.620 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and nine stolen bases in 40 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Dazzles in second rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes hitless in first rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Cleared to resume baseball activities•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: No clearance for activities•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not ready for baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...