Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Returns to Arizona's lineup Monday

Pollock (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and listed in the cleanup spot of Arizona's lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Pollock was able to compete in a pair of minor-league outings on a rehab assignment over the weekend, including a 3-for-3 showing with a home run and three RBI on Saturday. The outfielder has been on the shelf since the middle of May due to a fracture left thumb, so expect him to get a couple days off over the next few weeks leading up to the All-Star break in order to stay spry and healthy. Prior to his injury, Pollock was hitting .293/.349/.620 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and nine stolen bases in 40 games.