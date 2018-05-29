Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scheduled for checkup Tuesday
Pollock will meet with a hand specialist Tuesday to receive an update on his recovery from an avulsion fracture in his left thumb, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Pollock suffered the injury May 14 and was given a 4-to-8-week recovery timetable after landing on the 10-day disabled list a day later. The checkup should offer more insight into whether Pollock's timetable will veer closer to the four- or eight-week mark, or somewhere in between. Jarrod Dyson is expected to continue serving as the Diamondbacks' primary center fielder until Pollock is cleared to return from the DL.
