Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scheduled for CT scan this week
Pollock (thumb) is slated to receive a follow-up CT scan Monday, the Associated Press reports.
Pollock has been sidelined since mid-May with the fractured thumb and continues to wear a protective cast on the digit to aid his healing. Now nearing the four-week point in his recovery, Pollock is hopeful that doctors will clear him to remove the cast Moneday, thereby allowing him to resume baseball activity. A firmer timeline for Pollock's return from the disabled list should become available once he progresses to the point of playing in minor-league rehab games, but it remains possible that he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break. When Pollock first suffered the injury, the Diamondbacks indicated that he could need up to eight weeks to fully heal.
