Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores once, drives in one

Pollock went 1-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and run scored Saturday against the Braves.

Pollock has been mired in a slump across the past month, managing only one home run and no stolen bases since Aug. 1. However, he's shown signs of life of late, recording at least one hit in four of his past six games. Pollock hasn't attempted a stolen base since July 20, so it appears likely his value will be reliant on power production to close the season.