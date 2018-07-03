Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores run in return from DL
Pollock (thumb) went 0-for-4 with a run scored Monday in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Making his first appearance with the Diamondbacks since fracturing his thumb May 14, Pollock re-entered the lineup in center field and served as the club's cleanup hitter. While Pollock didn't make much of a splash Monday and could need a few games to knock off rust, he'll represent a substantial upgrade over the likes of Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings, who served as platoon mates in center field while he was sidelined. Prior to hitting the disabled list, Pollock seemed well on his way to the second All-Star appearance of his career after hitting .293 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and nine steals in 40 games. Fantasy owners who have been waiting on his return should have no qualms about activating him immediately.
