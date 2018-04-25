Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores twice, collects sixth steal
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs, an RBI and his sixth stolen base of the season in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.
With 11 combined home runs and steals on the season, Pollock has been an elite source of counting stats through the Diamondbacks' first 22 games while contributing a solid .282 average. Manager Torey Lovullo seems committed to using Pollock as the club's cleanup hitter, so the outfielder should have a good shot at established a new career-high total in RBI as well. He's already driven in 17 runs, putting him well on pace to smash his previous top mark of 76, which he supplied in his breakout 2015 campaign.
