Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores twice in blowout victory

Pollock went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Giants.

After experimenting with Pollock as the club's No. 7 hitter in the last couple weeks, manager Torey Lovullo seems to have settled on using the center field in the two hole, which Pollock has occupied in three of his last four starts. The benefits of batting in front of Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez were certainly apparent Tuesday, as Pollock scored twice to equal his run output from his previous four starts combined. Though Lovullo benched most of his regulars Monday after the Diamondbacks clinched a playoff berth a day earlier, it's not expected that Pollock or the team's other lineup mainstays will be rested for the remaining four contests of the regular season.