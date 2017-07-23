Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores two runs Saturday
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.
Pollock accounted for half of the Diamondbacks' hit total on the night, as Nationals starter Tanner Roark and relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle put the clamps on the Arizona offense. With multi-hit efforts in four of his last seven starts, Pollock seems to have shaken off all of the rust after groin and quadriceps injuries sidelined him for about a month and a half prior to his return to action earlier in July.
