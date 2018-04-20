Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Sits out Friday

Pollock is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

The 30-year-old homered in Thursday's contest, but he has just four hits in the past week. Pollock will head to the bench for a night off to clear his head, forcing Jarrod Dyson to move to center field, Daniel Descalso to head to the outfield and Deven Marrero to man the hot corner for the evening.