Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Sits out Friday
Pollock is not in the lineup Friday against Dodgers.
Pollock has started every game for the Diamondbacks this season, producing a .283 batting average with a homer and four stolen bases. He'll get what appears to be a night off, letting David Peralta, Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings to cover the outfield from left to right Friday.
