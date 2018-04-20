Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Sitting with hand injury
Pollock is not in the lineup Friday due to a right hand issue, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It originally seemed like a routine day off, but it seems that Pollock is actually dealing with an injury he incurred when he collided with Chris Owings on Thursday. Manager Torrey Luvollo doesn't seem concerned at all with the issue though, commenting that Pollock is expected to return to the lineup Saturday. Consider him day-to-day for now nonetheless. Jarrod Dyson is playing center field in his stead.
