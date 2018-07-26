Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Slugs homer in loss

Pollock went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 loss to the Cubs.

Pollock's 13th homer of the season tied the game in the seventh inning before the Cubs plated the go-ahead run an inning later on Nick Ahmed's throwing error. It was only Pollock's second long ball since being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list July 2. The 30-year-old is slashing .316/.391/.491 on the month while striking out in just 9.4 percent of his plate appearances.