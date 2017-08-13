Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Slumping in August

Pollock went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

After closing out July with five multi-hit efforts in nine starts, Pollock has been unable to carry over his hot hitting to August. The outfielder has gone just 7-for-44 (.159 average) from the dish through 11 games this month, but since his strikeout and walk rates during that time haven't been dramatically different from his season-long marks, it shouldn't be long before Pollock turns things around.