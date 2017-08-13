Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Slumping in August
Pollock went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.
After closing out July with five multi-hit efforts in nine starts, Pollock has been unable to carry over his hot hitting to August. The outfielder has gone just 7-for-44 (.159 average) from the dish through 11 games this month, but since his strikeout and walk rates during that time haven't been dramatically different from his season-long marks, it shouldn't be long before Pollock turns things around.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Keeps heater going with two hits•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Stays hot with another multi-hit effort•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in four in Monday's victory•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...