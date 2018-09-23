Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Solo blast Saturday

Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rockies.

Pollock was the lone source of offense for the Diamondbacks Saturday, blasting his 19th home run of the season in the fifth inning off Antonio Senzatela. It was his third home run in his past eight games, giving him the chance to reach 20 long balls for the first time since the 2015 season. It's a surprising power reemergence for Pollock, as he had tallied just four home runs since the All-Star break entering action on Sep. 13.

