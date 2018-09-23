Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Solo blast Saturday
Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rockies.
Pollock was the lone source of offense for the Diamondbacks Saturday, blasting his 19th home run of the season in the fifth inning off Antonio Senzatela. It was his third home run in his past eight games, giving him the chance to reach 20 long balls for the first time since the 2015 season. It's a surprising power reemergence for Pollock, as he had tallied just four home runs since the All-Star break entering action on Sep. 13.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Delivers solo shot in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Three hits and stolen base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores once, drives in one•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Gets breather Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...