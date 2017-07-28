Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Stays hot with another multi-hit effort
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.
J.D. Martinez has been generating most of the buzz lately for the Diamondbacks and took the spotlight once again Thursday with a fourth-inning grand slam, but Pollock has been the team's top hitter since the All-Star break. With the double and base hit, Pollock turned in his seventh multi-hit effort of the second half and is batting .353 over that time. If there's anything to quibble about, it's that Pollock's effectiveness in the running game has diminished, as he was caught stealing twice Thursday and has only three stolen bases since coming off the disabled list July 4.
