Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Steals ninth base

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

With Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, Pollock has helped pick up the slack in the heart of the Arizona lineup. After the 2-for-4 evening, Pollock's average is back above .300 for the season, and he also paces the club with 11 long balls and nine steals. His power production in particular is impressive, as Pollock is now just three shy of matching his home-run total from 2017, which required nearly 300 more plate appearances to achieve.