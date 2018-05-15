Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Suffers wrist injury in ninth inning

Pollock was removed from Monday's game against the Brewers in the ninth inning after rolling his wrist attempting to make a diving catch, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Pollock immediately grabbed for his wrist after diving and failing to make the catch on what would become a Tyler Saladino inside-the-park home run. Expect an update on Pollock's status before Tuesday's game, but this one looked like it could force him to the disabled list.

