Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Supplies fourth double of season
Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.
The double is already Pollock's fourth of the season and fifth extra-base hit overall, which has helped make up for the lackluster power production to date from co-star Paul Goldschmidt. Manager Torey Lovullo deployed Pollock as the cleanup hitter Wednesday, and the 30-year-old looks like he could be a mainstay in that spot against left-handed pitching, at least until Steven Souza (pectoral) returns from the disabled list.
