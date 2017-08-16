Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Tallies two runs Tuesday
Pollock went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Astros.
Pollock contributed one of three Diamondbacks doubles against Astros starter Brad Peacock to knock the right-hander out of the contest in the fifth inning, but the Arizona bats went quiet for the final four frames to seal the win for the visiting squad. Though he turned in a decent showing Wednesday, Pollock has been slumping so far in August, going 8-for-52 at the dish with a .228 on-base percentage across 14 games. Pollock isn't in any danger of a demotion down in the lineup just yet, but he could start seeing more frequent days off if his struggles extend through the rest of the month.
