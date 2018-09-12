Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Three hits and stolen base in win

Pollock went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Pollock had a productive game all around, adding his 21st double and 11th stolen base in 13 tries -- though it was his first stolen base attempt since July 20. The 30-year-old is having a good start to September, slashing .303/.375/.394 with a pair of extra-base hits and five runs scored since the start of the month.