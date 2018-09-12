Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Three hits and stolen base in win
Pollock went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Pollock had a productive game all around, adding his 21st double and 11th stolen base in 13 tries -- though it was his first stolen base attempt since July 20. The 30-year-old is having a good start to September, slashing .303/.375/.394 with a pair of extra-base hits and five runs scored since the start of the month.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores once, drives in one•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Gets breather Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Knocks 16th home run•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Draws pair of walks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...