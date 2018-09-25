Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Ties career high in homers

Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The outfielder's homer was his 20th of the season, matching the career-best total he notched in 2015. Pollock will have five more games to try and establish a new personal high in the category, but it's unlikely that he'll start or play all nine innings in each of those contests with the Diamondbacks eliminated from postseason contention and perhaps inclined to assess some of their younger outfielders.