Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Ties career high in homers
Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Dodgers.
The outfielder's homer was his 20th of the season, matching the career-best total he notched in 2015. Pollock will have five more games to try and establish a new personal high in the category, but it's unlikely that he'll start or play all nine innings in each of those contests with the Diamondbacks eliminated from postseason contention and perhaps inclined to assess some of their younger outfielders.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Solo blast Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Delivers solo shot in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Three hits and stolen base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores once, drives in one•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...