Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Rehab paused due to setback

The Diamondbacks paused Puk's (elbow) rehab Friday due to left shoulder discomfort, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Puk has spent the entire season working his way back from an internal brace procedure he received last June and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late May. However, he hasn't pitched in a game since last Friday and is now slated for an MRI on his shoulder following a setback. An updated timeline for his return will likely be available once his test results come back.