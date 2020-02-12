Play

Blair signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Blair was released by Braves in May of 2018 after undergoing surgery to repair a capsule tear in his shoulder. The 27-year-old had his longest major-league stint in 2016 with Atlanta, recording a 7.59 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 46 strikeouts across 70 innings. Blair will look to wipe away any injury-related doubts and begin a new chapter to his professional career with Arizona that will almost certainly begin in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories