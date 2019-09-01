Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Contract selected by Arizona
Almonte had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Almonte received an invite to big-league spring training but spent the season at Triple-A after failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old had a .270/.382/.558 slash line with 17 homers in 91 games with the Aces.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Off to fast start•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Signs minors deal with Arizona•
-
Abraham Almonte: Released by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Loses 40-man spot•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Out of lineup Tuesday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....