Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Cranks first homer
Almonte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
Almonte launched his first homer of the season with a solo shot off Sandy Alcantara in the first inning. He also walked in the second. The 30-year-old had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 1. Across 11 games since then, he's batting .263/.364/.474.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Off to fast start•
-
Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Signs minors deal with Arizona•
-
Abraham Almonte: Released by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Loses 40-man spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...