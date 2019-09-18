Almonte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Almonte launched his first homer of the season with a solo shot off Sandy Alcantara in the first inning. He also walked in the second. The 30-year-old had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 1. Across 11 games since then, he's batting .263/.364/.474.