Almonte went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and three runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Padres.

Almonte has made a quick impression since joining the big club as a September callup, going 8-for-23 with four extra-base knocks in 13 games this month. With Ketel Marte (back) shut down for the season, Almonte could pick up steady run in the outfield over the final week of the campaign. Per Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona, Almonte will bat leadoff and man center field Sunday in the series finale, marking the 30-year-old's third start in four games.