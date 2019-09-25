Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Exits with injury
Almonte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent injury.
Almonte came up limping after going for a ball that ultimately turned into a triple. Prior to being replaced by Adam Jones, the outfielder drew a pair of walks and scored a run in two trips to the plate.
