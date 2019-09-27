Play

Almonte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Almonte sustained the left hamstring strain during Wednesday's contest, keeping him from the lineup after starting four of the previous five games. The 30-year-old may not retake the field with the final weekend of the regular season now underway. Tim Locastro receives the start in center field and will bat leadoff Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories