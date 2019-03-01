Almonte went 3-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's 10-7 victory over the Indians.

Almonte drove in a pair during the first inning on a grounder that made it through the infield. He's now 5-for-15 this spring with four RBI. Almonte has received playing time in the big leagues over the past two seasons across stops with Cleveland and Kansas City, but he's struggled to find much success at the dish, compiling a .209 average with six homers and 23 RBI over 119 games.