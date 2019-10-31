Almonte (hamstring) was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Almonte appeared in just 17 major-league games last season, but recorded a .270/.382/.558 slash line with 17 home runs over 91 games with Triple-A Reno. If the 30-year-old accepts his outright, his fantasy value will likely be limited in 2020 as a player who sees limited action in the majors.

