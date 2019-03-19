Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Almonte was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Almonte's slim chances of cracking the roster were reduced to none when the Diamondbacks signed Adam Jones. He's not on the 40-man roster, so there's no guarantee he's one of the first options called on when injuries strike Arizona's outfield.
