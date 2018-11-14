Diamondbacks' Abraham Almonte: Signs minors deal with Arizona
Almonte signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks that includes an invitation to spring training Tuesday.
Almonte played 50 games with the Royals in 2018 and posted a .179/.260/.284 slash line in 151 plate appearances before being released in July. The departure of A.J. Pollock to free agency leaves the Diamondbacks with a hole to fill in center field, where Almonte has played the majority of his time in the majors. The 29-year-old seems unlikely to push for a significant role given his career wRC+ of 79, but there currently is an opening in Arizona's outfield.
