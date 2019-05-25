Jones went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in an 18-2 rout of the Giants on Friday.

Jones cranked a three-run homer off reliever Nick Vincent to boost Arizona's lead to 11-2. The 33-year-old veteran is having quite the season, hitting .279/.335/.500 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and 24 runs scored over 190 plate appearances.