Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Belts fourth homer of 2019
Jones went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Boston.
Jones slugged a solo blast in the fifth inning and plated a run in the sixth on a double to center field. After sitting on the open market for nearly the entire offseason, the 33-year-old has been scorching hot at the dish to open the 2019 campaign. He's gone 14-for-36 with eight extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs scored through eight games.
