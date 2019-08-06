Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Catches breather
Jones will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
Jones went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's series opener, so he'll bow out of Tuesday's starting nine. Jarrod Dyson draws the start in right field and will bat leadoff in Jones' absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Matches July RBI output in one day•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Three hits against former team•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Gets day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...