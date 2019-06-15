Jones went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in a 10-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Jones hit a solo homer off Stephen Strasburg in the first inning to increase Arizona's lead to 2-0. It was his 13th home run of the season in 249 at-bats after hitting 15 in 580 at-bats last year. Jones now has 39 RBI and is slashing .277/.323/.494 for the year.