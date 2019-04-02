Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Cranks another homer
Jones went 2-for-5 with a leadoff solo home run to help the Diamondbacks to a 10-3 romp over the Padres on Monday.
The veteran is off to a blistering start with his new team, as he's now slashing .375/.375/.792 with three long balls through 24 at-bats. He'll come down to earth from those lofty numbers as he logs more at-bats, but Jones is at least showing early signs he can still swing that bat at age 33 coming off a down 2018 with Baltimore that saw him miss the 20-homer benchmark for the first time since 2010.
