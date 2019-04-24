Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Dealing with hand injury

Jones' left hand is banged up, according to Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona.

Jones is reportedly fine, but manager Torey Lovullo wanted to play it safe give him an off day, which explains his absence from the lineup Wednesday. The veteran outfielder, who is hitting .302/.368/.542 with five homers through 24 games this season, should be considered day-to-day.

