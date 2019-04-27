Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Delivers offense in return

Jones went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Jones, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hand injury, picked up where he left off. He's hit safely in 21 of his 24 starts and is second on the team with 18 RBI.

