Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Early productivity

Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 18-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Jones didn't need many spring at-bats to get ready for the regular season. The outfielder, who signed with the Diamondbacks on March 10, is 5-for-14 with a double and two home runs through three games.

