Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Early productivity
Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 18-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Jones didn't need many spring at-bats to get ready for the regular season. The outfielder, who signed with the Diamondbacks on March 10, is 5-for-14 with a double and two home runs through three games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Goes deep in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Leads off against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Slated for primary duties in right•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Getting comfortable•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Starts in right field•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Makes Cactus League debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...