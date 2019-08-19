Jones went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Jones got the start in center field over Jarrod Dyson against the left-handed Madison Bumgarner and extended his hitting streak to five games. A summer hitting funk and the recent callup of Josh Rojas have resulted in Jones' playing time taking a hit, but he'll typically get in the lineup against lefties.