Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Extends hit strek
Jones went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Giants.
Jones got the start in center field over Jarrod Dyson against the left-handed Madison Bumgarner and extended his hitting streak to five games. A summer hitting funk and the recent callup of Josh Rojas has resulted in Jones' playing time taking a hit, but he'll typically get in the lineup against lefties.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Facing drop in playing time•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Getting Monday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Catches breather•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Matches July RBI output in one day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...