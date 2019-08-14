Jones will see a decrease in playing time due to the promotion of prospect Josh Rojas, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones had already seen Jarrod Dyson cut into his playing time, the result of a cooling off period this summer. After a hot start with the Diamondbacks, the veteran outfielder is batting .248 with no home runs and 12 RBI over 43 games since June 18. The 34-year-old Jones understands and accepts his plight. "It's just understanding your role and trying not to be a selfish player," Jones said. "I've seen all facets of this game. The ones that I've seen support their teammates the most seem generally to have the most success, team-wise, and happiness individually."