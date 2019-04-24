Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Gets day off
Jones is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Jones sits for just the second time this season. Blake Swihart starts for the first time in a Diamondbacks uniform in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Swats fifth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Belts fourth homer of 2019•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Rest day coming Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Cranks another homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...