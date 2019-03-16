Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Gets into minor-league games

Jones shuttled between two minor-league games Friday, hitting a home run and a single while walking three times over seven plate appearances, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks want to see Jones on the back fields before committing him to a major-league game. He's going to get another 10 at-bats Saturday. Jones and manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the late start to training, but it will be a challenge the 33-year-old outfielder must overcome.

