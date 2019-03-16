Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Gets into minor-league games
Jones shuttled between two minor-league games Friday, hitting a home run and a single while walking three times over seven plate appearances, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks want to see Jones on the back fields before committing him to a major-league game. He's going to get another 10 at-bats Saturday. Jones and manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the late start to training, but it will be a challenge the 33-year-old outfielder must overcome.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...