Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Getting comfortable
Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's game against the Dodgers.
After going 0-for-6 in his first two Cactus League games, Jones is getting comfortable in the batter's box. He led off the game with a home run off Dodgers starter Dennis Santana, then later hit a two-run double. He also knocked in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Starts in right field•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Makes Cactus League debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Cactus League debut coming•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Gets into minor-league games•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Begins training•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Schedule loosely mapped out•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...