Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Getting comfortable

Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's game against the Dodgers.

After going 0-for-6 in his first two Cactus League games, Jones is getting comfortable in the batter's box. He led off the game with a home run off Dodgers starter Dennis Santana, then later hit a two-run double. He also knocked in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

