Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Jones has supplied a lackluster .680 OPS thus far in the second half and could fade into more of a part-time role if the 59-59 Diamondbacks eventually tumble out of the National League wild-card race. He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Jarrod Dyson, who shifts over to clear a spot in center for Ketel Marte.