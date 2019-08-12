Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Getting Monday off
Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Jones has supplied a lackluster .680 OPS thus far in the second half and could fade into more of a part-time role if the 59-59 Diamondbacks eventually tumble out of the National League wild-card race. He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Jarrod Dyson, who shifts over to clear a spot in center for Ketel Marte.
