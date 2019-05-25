Jones finished 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 18-2 rout of the Giants.

Jones cranked a three-run homer off reliever Nick Vincent to boost Arizona's lead to 11-2 before the Diamondbacks eventually scored 18 runs to set a new record at Oracle Park. The 33-year-old veteran is having quite the season atop the Arizona lineup, hitting .279/.335/.500 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and 24 runs scored across 190 plate appearances.