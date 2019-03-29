Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Goes deep in opener
Jones started in right field, batted leadoff, and went 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Jones went from unemployed two weeks ago to Arizona's everyday right fielder Opening Day. Steven Souza's knee injury created an opportunity for Jones to be more than a three-position backup in the outfield. Whether he stays in the leadoff spot remains to be seen, but the Souza injury puts Jones in position to get 550-600 plate appearances.
